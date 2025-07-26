Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CADE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cadence Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,481,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,301,000 after purchasing an additional 980,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 941,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,802.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 764,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724,576 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at $20,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

