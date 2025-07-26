Animecoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $109.10 Million (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Animecoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Animecoin has a total market capitalization of $109.10 million and $19.48 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Animecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,940.76 or 0.99917182 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,328.85 or 0.99462756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Animecoin Token Profile

Animecoin’s genesis date was March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin. Animecoin’s official website is www.anime.xyz.

Buying and Selling Animecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.01945205 USD and is up 5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $23,113,313.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

