Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on Oklo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Oklo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 1.0%

OKLO opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.