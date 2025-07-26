Michael Chi Sells 13,750 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,604,624. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Michael Chi sold 2,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $120,792.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,021,844.50.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Michael Chi sold 5,600 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $319,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Chi sold 5,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $285,600.00.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at $571,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

