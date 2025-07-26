iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $115.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $115.59.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

