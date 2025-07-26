Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) & Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Head to Head Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Hitachi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hitachi has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi and Fundamental Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi 6.28% 10.29% 4.64% Fundamental Global N/A -55.22% -25.07%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi $64.25 billion 2.23 $4.06 billion $3.59 8.70 Fundamental Global $17.35 million 1.48 -$1.15 million $1.31 15.48

This table compares Hitachi and Fundamental Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hitachi has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global. Hitachi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fundamental Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hitachi beats Fundamental Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others. The company offers system integration, consulting, cloud services, storage, servers, and ATMs; finance solutions, social infrastructure information systems, government and public corporation information system, big data and AI, and IoT and data management; and IT products. It also operates power grids, nuclear and clear energy, renewable energy; provides energy management services and distributed power source solutions; semiconductors; elevators and escalators; air conditioners; industrial equipment; and railway systems. In addition, the company offers medical equipment for radiation therapy, In-vitro diagnosis, and regenerative medicines; automotive systems; home appliances; and water treatment solutions for water supply and sewage infrastructure, industrial water treatment, seawater desalination, and water recycling, as well as maintenance and repair services. Further, it hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, mining machinery, construction solutions, and mine management systems. Additionally, the company offers specialty steel, functional components and equipment, power electronic and magnetic materials, wires, and cable and related products; optical disk drives; and property management services. Hitachi, Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

