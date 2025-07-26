Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,220,080. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 17th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $190,568.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $189,672.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $161,376.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $169,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of XYZ opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Block from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Block to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Block from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

