Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells $64,000.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,220,080. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dhananjay Prasanna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 17th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $190,568.00.
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $189,672.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,400 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $161,376.00.
- On Monday, June 16th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $177,828.00.
- On Monday, June 2nd, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 2,800 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $169,568.00.
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Dhananjay Prasanna sold 11,318 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total transaction of $695,038.38.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of XYZ opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Block from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Block to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Block from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Block from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Block from $86.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.
Get Our Latest Analysis on XYZ
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
