Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.70 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

