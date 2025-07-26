Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Milton C. Ault III Sells 59,516 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Ault III sold 59,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $175,572.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 92,173 shares in the company, valued at $271,910.35. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alzamend Neuro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

