Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $54.10 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,477 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.83% of Chart Industries worth $54,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE GTLS opened at $171.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

