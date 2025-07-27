Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Boosted by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,509.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VO opened at $289.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $289.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

