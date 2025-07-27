Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Honeywell International by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $4,374,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.97. The company has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

