Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Research – July 24th

ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, Accenture, C3.ai, Tempus AI, and BigBear.ai are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or provide products and services driven by AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to firms expected to benefit from the rapid expansion of AI applications across sectors like software, hardware, cloud computing, and robotics. While AI stocks offer the potential for strong growth, they also carry risks tied to technological shifts, competition, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $35.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $992.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,475. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 134.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,002.51 and its 200 day moving average is $954.31.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

SMCI traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,242,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,291,520. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.09. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.48. 1,166,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day moving average is $323.36. The company has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

NYSE:AI traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.99.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,729,942. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,139,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,094,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.

