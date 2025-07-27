one8zero8 LLC Acquires 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

one8zero8 LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9%

GLD stock opened at $307.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $219.04 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.94 and a 200-day moving average of $288.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

