Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,696 shares of company stock valued at $12,222,245. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

