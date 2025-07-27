Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after buying an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,763,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,739,465,000 after buying an additional 1,293,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

