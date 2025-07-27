PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

