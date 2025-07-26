Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Makes New $39.86 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 495,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,861,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.46% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

