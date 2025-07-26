Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after buying an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,415,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,880,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,435 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,763,000 after purchasing an additional 193,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,217,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

