Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys 53,038 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 125.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland comprises about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $55.38 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

