Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,572 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $19,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fortinet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $216,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.48.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

