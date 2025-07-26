Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.98.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

