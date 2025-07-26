Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WES. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WES stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $917.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.66%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

