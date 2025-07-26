Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,853 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,437,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $73.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.