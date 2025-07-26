Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ATS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ATS by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ATS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -169.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ATS Corporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ATS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $503.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATS

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.