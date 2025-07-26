MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price target (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,639.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,362.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,579.78 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,475.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,202.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

