IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Eric Sherbet Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.8%

IQVIA stock opened at $199.17 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day moving average of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res cut IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 295.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

