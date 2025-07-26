TransUnion’s (TRU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,804,000 after buying an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 61.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after buying an additional 503,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

