Citigroup Upgrades Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to “Strong-Buy”

Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Redeia Corporacion has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

