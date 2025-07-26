O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Guggenheim

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $72.74 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,068 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

