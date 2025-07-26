AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $1,933,500.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $1,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 360,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,913,630.14. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, July 24th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 31,551 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,461,924.53.

AIR stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.81 million. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 393.5% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

