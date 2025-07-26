Maxim Group Upgrades Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) to “Strong-Buy”

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.
