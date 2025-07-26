Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 0.6%

Barratt Redrow stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Barratt Redrow has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

