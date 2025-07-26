Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Barratt Redrow Stock Down 0.6%
Barratt Redrow stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Barratt Redrow has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.
Barratt Redrow Company Profile
