HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.33.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.67. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,508,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,208,400. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 291.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

