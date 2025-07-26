Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 9,843 Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $85,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after buying an additional 2,591,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $46.64 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 145.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. Celsius’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,353,502.80. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.