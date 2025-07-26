Baird R W Downgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Hold

Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAR. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tudor Pickering raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

