Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HCMLY. Barclays upgraded Holcim from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holcim has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Holcim’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 2.91%.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

