Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,797.50. This trade represents a 39.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $647.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $14,100 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 44,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

