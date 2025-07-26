Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Strong-Buy Rating

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSMMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $45.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.9997 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

