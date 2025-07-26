Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan Sells 29,599 Shares

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2025

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHRGet Free Report) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 29,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$21,311.28.

Amarc Resources Stock Up 1.4%

AHR opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The company has a market cap of C$148.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

About Amarc Resources



Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

