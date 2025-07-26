Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan Sells 29,599 Shares

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 29,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$21,311.28.
Amarc Resources Stock Up 1.4%
AHR opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The company has a market cap of C$148.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.
About Amarc Resources
