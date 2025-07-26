Insider Selling: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Director Sells 3,240 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) Director Donald G. Tyler sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $32,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,500.72. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRF opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

