Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Purchases $151,440.00 in Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. The trade was a 8.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,032,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 50,386 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

