Insider Selling: Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Vice Chairman Sells $71,812.95 in Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $71,812.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 643,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,080. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 22nd, Dean Allara sold 6,285 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $65,741.10.
- On Monday, July 21st, Dean Allara sold 6,245 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $66,197.00.
Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bridge Investment Group
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
