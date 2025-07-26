Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PET shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pet Valu from C$28.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price objective on Pet Valu and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Canada upgraded Pet Valu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Pet Valu to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Pet Valu stock opened at C$33.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.13. Pet Valu has a one year low of C$22.53 and a one year high of C$34.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pet Valu’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pet Valu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

