Karin Sigrid Thorburn Purchases 11,800 Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON) Stock

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) Director Karin Sigrid Thorburn purchased 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,002.00.

Karin Sigrid Thorburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 24th, Karin Sigrid Thorburn bought 7,780 shares of Blue Moon Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,191.10.

Blue Moon Metals Price Performance

CVE MOON opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.23. Blue Moon Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$4.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$5.00 target price on Blue Moon Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

About Blue Moon Metals

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Featured Stories

