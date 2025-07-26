HB Wealth Management LLC Has $30.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VO stock opened at $289.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $289.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

