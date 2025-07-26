HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 116.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.90.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $568.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $565.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $432.11 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $518.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

