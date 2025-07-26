UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $133,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 147,866.7% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.29.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $280.69 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

