Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 627,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

