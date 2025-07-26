GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 4,188 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,571,000 after acquiring an additional 279,267 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,142,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70,252 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,149,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.2%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

